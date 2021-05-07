Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $45.65

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.65, but opened at $43.94. Coursera shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 19,075 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

