COVIR.IO Trading Up 121.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 121.9% higher against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $62.92 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for approximately $120.41 or 0.00208921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00262656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.33 or 0.01124931 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.28 or 0.00770885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,528.84 or 0.99819458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

