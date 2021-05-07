Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,405 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

