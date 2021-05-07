Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,059 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.15 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

