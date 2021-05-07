Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

