Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $653,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Knight Equity raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

