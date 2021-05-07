Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €62.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.39 ($74.58).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

