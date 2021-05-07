Credit Suisse Group Increases Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $55.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,320. Kforce has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 142,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

