Credit Suisse Group Increases Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $83.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

NYSE SF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after acquiring an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after buying an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

