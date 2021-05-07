Credit Suisse Group Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,224. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $156.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,498,000 after buying an additional 990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

