Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

ZAL traded down €0.32 ($0.38) on Thursday, reaching €85.00 ($100.00). The company had a trading volume of 857,746 shares. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.05.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

