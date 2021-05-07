Critical Review: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Cardax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.41 million N/A N/A Cardax $710,000.00 1.98 -$5.09 million N/A N/A

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -38.70% -31.40% Cardax -891.77% N/A -297.64%

Volatility & Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Larimar Therapeutics and Cardax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Larimar Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.30%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Cardax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

