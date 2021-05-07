Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $140.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $106.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Crocs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

