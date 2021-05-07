Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,680. The stock has a market cap of $634.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

