Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,253. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

