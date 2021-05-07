Crowny Achieves Market Cap of $8.85 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $317,565.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00261310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $648.08 or 0.01111615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.71 or 0.00766212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.38 or 1.00057779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

