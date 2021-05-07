CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRY stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 13,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,510. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. CryoLife has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.17.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

