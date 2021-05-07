Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.93 Million

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce sales of $49.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.91 million and the highest is $51.22 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 431.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $206.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $256.34 million, with estimates ranging from $241.34 million to $281.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

CYRX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 322,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $84.97.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

