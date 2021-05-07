Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

