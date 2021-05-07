Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,116 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $248,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -363.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.70.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.