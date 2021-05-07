Csenge Advisory Group Buys 17 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO opened at $602.17 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.89 and a 200-day moving average of $591.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

