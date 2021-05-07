Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $19,704,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $4,344,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $5,063,000.

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $20.26 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

