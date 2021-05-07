Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $201,000 Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DOOR opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

