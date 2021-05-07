Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 71 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in STERIS were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day moving average of $189.86. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

