CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,834. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

