Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

CUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 146,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $343.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

