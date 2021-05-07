Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

CUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 146,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $343.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.