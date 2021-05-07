Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Truist

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by Truist from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.02. 607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $124.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

