Cummins Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $265.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

