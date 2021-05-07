Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $34.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,455 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,671. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

