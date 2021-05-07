Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,868 shares of company stock worth $1,976,455. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

