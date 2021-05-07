Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,868 shares of company stock worth $1,976,455. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

