Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.62. Cutera shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 4,905 shares traded.

The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cutera by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 209.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

