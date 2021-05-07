CVCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,446.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $44,446.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00262611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $650.45 or 0.01128755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.57 or 0.00761072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.40 or 1.00546310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.