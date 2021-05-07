CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.81. 143,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

