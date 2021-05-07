CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

