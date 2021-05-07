Cwm LLC Buys 6,680 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after purchasing an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

NYSE OSH opened at $56.55 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.47.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837,519 shares of company stock valued at $427,264,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

