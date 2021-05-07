Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cwm LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

SH stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

