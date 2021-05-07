Cwm LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.52% of The Community Financial worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Community Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.