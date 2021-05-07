Cwm LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.54.

