Cwm LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,838.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

