Cwm LLC Sells 330 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FFIN opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.