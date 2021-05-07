CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of CYBR traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.18. 32,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,026. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $137.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,657.38 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

