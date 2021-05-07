CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $134.98

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.98, but opened at $125.10. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $122.53, with a volume of 25,262 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,657.38 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

