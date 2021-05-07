Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. 1,158,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.