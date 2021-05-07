DA Davidson Comments on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

