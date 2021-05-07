DA Davidson Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

