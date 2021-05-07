DA Davidson Comments on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

