DA Davidson Downgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

GFN remained flat at $$18.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,457. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of 316.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Finance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in General Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

