DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,422. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

