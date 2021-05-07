DA Davidson Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

